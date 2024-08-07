Boise State will keep its hardworking athletic director, Jeremiah Dickey after the university announces a new deal to keep him here for the next few years. Various publications speculate that his new contract will give him a raise, making him the highest- or one of the highest-paid athletic directors in the Mountain West Conference.

Mr. Dickey joined the Boise State team during the pandemic. His leadership was crucial as the university struggled with revenue loss due to government restrictions. He quickly reorganized the football schedule and raised twenty million dollars for several years, funding much-needed facility improvements to the football and basketball stadiums.

The University of Houston continues to look for an athletic director, and Mr. Dickey was rumored to be high on their list. Unlike Boise State, Houston is a revenue-rich school with all the financial resources of any of the four power schools in the country.

On a rather odd note, the story was not broken by a local source. College football guru, Pete Thamel broke the news. Mr. Dickey has a great relationship with the local sports media. It's sad that a national guy got the story first.



The details of the new deal haven't been announced. However, Boise State did release a statement from University President Doctor Marlene Tromp.

"Jeramiah Dickey has made an incredible impact on Boise State Athletics, forging relationships within our community from the moment he arrived. His heart is in his work, and he is a Bronco through and through. Since last spring Jeramiah and I have collaborated and prioritized doing everything that we can to keep him at Boise State."

"And today, I am thrilled to announce that he has committed to stay. Jeramiah is leading the way in collegiate athletics as an innovator, and his work has been invaluable building the strength of our athletics programs nationally. I am excited for the future and for Jeramiah to continue building on our tradition of excellence, helping us compete in the dynamic national landscape and positioning Bronco Athletics for What's Next."

Mr. Dickey's contract extension will go to the Idaho State Board of Education for review in October.

