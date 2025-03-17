Will Idaho Miss Boise State’s Marlene Tromp?

It looks like Boise State University will be looking for a new leader. Current President Doctor Marlene Tromp is a finalist for a job at some place in Vermont, according to multiple published reports. (Why anyone would want to move to Vermont is beyond the comprehension of your humble scribe.)

Doctor Tromp is the only person named to the become the next leader at the University of Vermont. She began her career at Boise State in 2019, replacing the combative Dr. Bob Kustra. Her tenure began with lots of promise as she charmed legislators who raved about her presence. However, her history from the University of California system haunted her time in Boise.

Boise State v Colorado State Getty Images loading...

The athletic program suffered the most turbulence during her tenure here, as Bryan Harsin questioned the university's commitment to football excellence. The Boise native left in a huff to take an ill-fated yet lucrative job at Auburn University.

The Team Photo Courtesy of Twitter / Jeramiah Dickey loading...

Doctor Tromp did hire the hard-charging Boise State Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey. However, the hiring of Andy Avalos was praised before Mr. fired him. Dickey. It appears Doctor Tromp wants to leave Boise State, considering Vermont is the home of maple syrup and liberal socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.

Flexible man practicing yoga at workplace Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The past two years haven't been kind to Doctor Tromp as the university lost a lawsuit against beloved now-closed Big City Coffee. The legislature routinely called her out for too many DEI initiatives at Boise State. The lawmakers have cut funding to all four-year colleges in the last several years due to too much social engineering.

It will be interesting to see who will become the next Boise State president. Whoever it is, they must be more in tune with athletics if they wish to get the big job.

Top 12 Most Off The Grid States To Live In Idaho is featured! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

10 Idaho Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs Check out items that will cost you more at the grocery store! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller