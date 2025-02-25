Boise State’s Silence Over Coach’s Faith is Alarming

Speculation continues to swirl around Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson. Last week, we first brought you the story of the Freedom From Religion Foundation's statement concerning Spencer Danielson's faith. Their brief release has gone worldwide, which is what they were hoping to achieve. More attention means more pressure on the university and the state to respond to their allegations. ￼

It didn't take long for everyone who had an opinion on football and faith to express themselves on social media. It's amazing what one release can do when someone questions a person's faith. (Remember when sports were about the game on the field and not what happens off the field?)

We haven't heard a statement from the university or the athletic department regarding Coach Danielson. Usually, in politics or sports, an organization will make a statement of support or nonsupport during a public controversy.

Boise State is playing the smart game by not responding, hoping it will go away as an unwanted distraction. However, if the university, the president, and the athletic director do not make a statement of support, they are sending a different message.

This big story will not go away as activists seeking to silence Coach Danielson will continue their misguided campaign.

The community of Boise State fans deserve to know whether or not they will stand behind their coach or stab him in the back. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

