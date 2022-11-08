Pac 12 Looks To Add This Mountain West Team Not Boise State

Boise State Football has been called a lot of things over the years. There's no denying how this once-in-a-lifetime underdog beat the most formidable and dominant teams in college football. The university was so proud of the team's accomplishments that they called the team's efforts 'the decade of domination.' Boise State was the only team that wasn't scooped up by a Power Five conference when the last period of expansion happened.

According to multiple published reports, another school in the Mountain West will join the Pac-12 Conference. The college sports media world is reacting to a tweet by noted sports commentator Dan Patrick.

The story is more profound than a tweet by Mr. Patrick. Respected Pac 12 writer and talk show host

John Canzano

has been documenting the Pac's potential move for several weeks.

He details how San Diego State has worked to improve its athletic and academic standings to become a more attractive candidate to be scooped up by a power five conference scooped up. Boise State has hired a consulting firm to help them move to a power five conference.

The loss of USC and UCLA have made the Aztecs a desirable addition to the Pac. San Diego State may not be the national brand that Boise State was, but its location is a considerable attraction to the Pac-12. The San Diego market is one of the largest in the country and gives the conference access to the Southern Californian television market and its recruiting base. The Aztecs cannot come close to replacing the two LA schools, but it is the conference's best option.

If San Diego State is invited to join the conference, will Boise State or another school be asked to join them as a travel partner? Let's look at the contenders.

Four College Teams That Are Targets of Pac 12 Expansion A real life look at four teams who could be part of the new Pac 12.

5 Way Too Early Bowl Game Projections for Boise State Football Just hours before the first College Football Playoff Rankings come out, these are the latest bowl projections for Boise State. We also took a look at who might be coming TO Boise State to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.