Pain at the Pump Begins in Idaho

Gas prices in the Treasure Valley have risen eight cents per gallon in the last week. The pain at the pump increased almost by a quarter per gallon in the last month says AAA Idaho in a recent release. Idaho is not alone in consumers paying more for their precious gasoline. The recent decision by President Biden to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline has caused some to speculate that gas prices will increase. The Biden Administration has said that they want to end our country's dependence on fossil fuels. AAA Idaho reports higher crude oil prices are outpacing low seasonal demand and COVID-19 restrictions to make it more expensive to fill up.

“The national average price for fuel has been cheaper year-over-year for 336 days in a row. If current trends continue, that streak could come to an end as early as this week,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Drivers in ten states are already paying more than they did a year ago, but for now, motorists in the Gem State continue to enjoy some nice savings at the pump.”

Is there any good news for Gem State drivers? Actually, our prices are 22 cents less than they were last year at this time. The rise in gasoline prices will begin to impact other services that rely on the internal combustion engine. If the trend continues, we'll begin to pay more money from landscaping to Uber Eats.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 2/1/21:

Boise - $2.44

Coeur d’Alene - $2.12

Franklin - $2.22

Idaho Falls - $2.27

Lewiston - $2.32

Pocatello - $2.30

Twin Falls - $2.30