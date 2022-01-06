PHOTOS: Stunning Boise Airbnbs You Can Rent This Month

The new year is underway and it’s never too soon to start planning your staycation. We’re not talking about any normal staycation either, we’re talking about the type of staycation that has you feeling like royalty. So we took to AirBnB to go on the hunt for the best (and likely most expensive) AirBnB’s you could book this month, right here in the Treasure Valley. Let’s take a look!

Luxurious Boise Airbnbs You Can Rent This Month Check out some of these stunning Airbnbs that are right here in Boise!

