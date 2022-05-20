Pizza Places in Boise That Are Perfect for Your Pizza Party Today
You might be wondering why I said you’re throwing a pizza party today...
Well, that’s because today is National Pizza Party Day! Now you know. You’re welcome.
National Today says, "Having a blast on National Pizza Party Day is no pie-in-the-sky idea. Pizza’s the very definition of a good time and your May 20 options are plentiful. Whip up something at home or head out to a wild pizza place for food and fun on the third Friday in May.”
Whipping something up at home could be fun, but I like the idea of going into the city and trying pizza I’ve never had before — or better yet — letting the pizza come to you by ordering from those places. It is Pizza PARTY Day after all. So, throw a party with your coworkers or friends or family etc.
National Today also suggests doing a pizza crawl, “If you’ve ever wondered where to find the best pizza in town, today is the perfect day to do it. Gather up a group of friends or go solo. Find out where you can get a pizza in your area and go out on the town. You can carry a notebook, or you can freewheel it, but the most important thing is to have a good time and eat some great pizza.”
One thing’s for sure, there isn’t a shortage of options. Boise (and the whole Treasure Valley) has A LOT of pizza places to choose from. You don’t need to freewheel it and you definitely don’t need a notebook, because we’ve got a list for you to check out right here! 👇