Is there anything better than your favorite comfort food? Idaho is home to some of the great local and national restaurants serving satisfying meals.

Does the state have a favorite food? Like everything, it depends on who you ask. For some, it’s steak and potatoes; for others, fried chicken; for others, hamburgers, French fries, and pizza.

Pizza is so popular in the small Idaho town of Star that there are so many pizza locations serving a rather limited population. The city is home to Pizza Hut, Domino's, West Side Pizza, and Papa Murphy’s.

One popular pizza chain not in Star but one of America’s most popular chains is Papa John's. There are over 3,500 stores, but that number will be cut this year, according to multiple media reports. They say up to 300 locations could be closed or permanently shut down.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for HBO) Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for HBO) loading...

The reason is that the chain didn’t meet expectations last year. Papa John’s changed its ownership when its founder was replaced by Shaq. The former NBA great has been seen everywhere promoting his Shaq pizza specials.

One pizza company, Domino’s, is doing very well. Pizza restaurants adjusted their pricing during the pandemic to encourage more people to buy take-out pizza. As the country recovered, prices have returned to pre-COVID levels.

The company hasn’t yet decided where the store closing will occur. However, culinary experts speculate that, with 300 locations, every state will lose stores. Idahoans will continue to have plenty of choices and perhaps a Papa John's although they might have to drive a little further.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 10 Pizza Spots According To Yelp Would you say this is an accurate list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola