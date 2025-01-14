New York City’s Best Pizza Is in Idaho

Pizza aficionados argue about who has the best type of pizza. Is New York Pizza better than Chicago Pizza? What about pizza from Italy? Is a deep-dish or thin-sliced pizza the best way to devour your favorite pie?

Idahaons have many choices when it comes to pizza and more pizza. Did you know the small city of Star has at least five pizza parlors? Do other cities across the state embrace pizza as much as Star? Is there a place in Idaho known for having good, great, or world-class pizza?

There is a place where the pie is the best in the state and has a well-earned reputation, rivaling pizza houses from Chicago, New York, and Naples.

Idaho's Pizza Mecca is not located in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, or Coeur d' Alene.

The best pizza in the world is Righteous Slice in Rexburg, Idaho. The New York Times devoted an entire feature story to the excellence of New York-style pizza, warming the hearts and bellies of those in Eastern Idaho.

The owner shared his thoughts with New York Times Reporter Ed Levine,

“Nobody expects great pizza in Rexburg,” said Bill Crawford, the owner of Righteous Slice. “It’s a small community with a lot of farmers, price-sensitive college students and one of the busiest Little Caesar’s in America. But I believed that great pizza was something people would seek out because it’s craveable.”

So, the next time you're traveling to Eastern Idaho, stop by and enjoy a world-class slice of New York-style pizza.

