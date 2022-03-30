Popular Family Fishing Events Return to Idaho

If there is one thing that the food folks in the State of Idaho love, it's some fishing. Craft beer, dogs, hikes, and fishing pretty well sum up the "lifestyle" choices of folks in the Treasure Valley.

Perhaps you're new to the area or new to fishing in general--there's a pretty great opportunity to get your "hands wet" if you will-- with some Idaho fish! The "Take Me Fishing" Trailer is an Idaho favorite that allows families to use their fishing supplies and fish without a license!

Interested in the dates that you can find the Idaho-famous "Take Me Fishing" trailer? Check out the ENTIRE list of dates, below!

April 9 Kleiner Pond in Meridian

April 13 Caldwell Rotary Pond

April 14 McDevitt Pond in Boise

April 16 Wilson Ponds in Nampa

April 20 Williams Pond in Boise

April 21 Kleiner Pond in Meridian

April 23 Marsing Pond

April 27 Settler's Pond in Meridian

April 28 Parkcenter Pond in Boise

April 30 Ed's Pond in Emmett

May 4 McDevitt Pond in Boise

May 5 Wilson Ponds in Nampa

May 7 Kleiner Pond in Meridian

May 11 Settler's Pond in Meridian

May 12 Esther Simplot Pond in Boise

May 14 Star City Pond West

May 18 Sawyers Pond in Emmett

May 19 McDevitt Pond in Boise

May 21 Weiser Pond

May 25 Kleiner Pond in Meridian

May 26 Wilson Ponds in Nampa

May 28 Eagle Island Pond

June 1 Dick Knox Pond in Emmett

June 2 Williams Pond in Boise

June 4 Caldwell Rotary Pond

June 11 Kleiner Pond in Meridian / Free Fishing Day

