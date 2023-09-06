Rags: Playful Hound Who’s Been Waiting 148 Days for a Boise Home

In a heartwarming bid to find a forever home in the Boise area for their longest resident, the West Valley Humane Society introduces us to Rags, a two-year-old male American English Coonhound blend.

Rags, with his infectious enthusiasm and lovable personality, has spent 148 days in the shelter, patiently waiting for a loving family to sweep him off his paws. Go to West Valley Humane Society to schedule an appointment with Rags.

Weighing in at 51 pounds, Rags is the perfect furry companion for anyone seeking an energetic, fun-loving partner for outdoor adventures. He's also a tennis ball enthusiast, and loves turning playtime into a game of fetch. If you're an active soul who enjoys hiking, running, or outdoor escapades, Rags is your ideal sidekick.

However, Rags isn't all about non-stop action. After a thrilling play session, he'll happily cuddle up with you for some well-deserved relaxation. His ability to switch between high-energy play and serene companionship makes him a truly exceptional canine friend.

Owning a hound like Rags comes with responsibilities. He'll need an indoor home and a secure containment area to ensure his safety. Positive reinforcement and fear-free training are essential to help him reach his full potential as a furry friend.

Rags is up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered, making him all set for his new life with a loving family. If you're ready to bring home a playful, energetic, and lovable companion, look no further than Rags, who's been patiently waiting for his forever home.

Let's make Rags' dream of a forever home in Boise come true!

