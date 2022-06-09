This Restaurant May be Idaho’s Best, Only 40 Minutes From Boise
We’re calling it right now: this restaurant may be the Treasure Valley’s best kept secret, and perhaps one of Idaho’s best.
We don’t know how we hadn’t heard of it before now, because we only recently discovered this place... But after going for the first time, we are already hooked.
If you haven’t tried it yet, you just freaking wait.
What is it?
It used to be a train depot, but the Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant has completely transformed this historical space into a rustic and beautiful spot.
It is a restaurant located in Horseshoe Bend – so just a quick drive from the Boise area. It also includes a little gift shop that is perfect for finding cute home and personal items.
They are locally owned and operated, and recently celebrated their third anniversary of being open.
What’s so special about this place?
Continue scrolling to see why locals are going crazy over this restaurant that is nestled in a sleepy little Idaho town.