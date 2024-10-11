Revealing The Location of Idaho’s Best Tasting Mexican Restaurant

Is doesn't seem to matter what season we're in when it comes to how much Idahoans love Mexican food. The taste is spicy, filling and fast. With so many choices, how does one find the best Mexican food in the entire Gem State?

Who doesn't love Mexican food? Whether in Idaho or anywhere nationwide, you can't get away from great-tasting Mexican food. We profiled one local restaurant that caught the attention of the national media here. However, according to one national publication, one restaurant that is not located in Boise is the best in Idaho.

Before revealing this restaurant, we wanted to research what makes a great one. Let's look at a few things that our research has shown.

Ingredients

Fresh ingredients that are locally sourced to prove that exceptional taste serve folks in Idaho or those who want a classic or regional meal.

Service

Obviously, a one-of-a-kind experience starts with incredible service. Hospitality experts tell us that servers literally set the table before anyone tries the chips and salsa. Customers want their meals quick and their servers attentive.

Authentic Recipes

Food must be prepared using authentic recipes. In other words, they come from Mexico, not ChatGPT. Folks love to watch Mexican meals traditionally.

Spices

It's all about spices. Salsas, herbs, and seasonings can take an ordinary taco or burrito to an unbelievable level.

Chef

You can only have a great meal with a great chef. Outstanding Mexican food is about remaining loyal to how traditional meals are made while incorporating some modern invitations. A true chef is consistent every night, and his staff is committed to providing a unique experience.

Atmosphere

Finally, all tremendous Mexican restaurants have the decor that takes you to another country. Some places take it to the next level by playing Mexican music or providing a live band.

Idaho's most amazing Mexican restaurant isn't located in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, or Meridian. According to Lovefood, Idaho's most amazing restaurant Despos 'Mexican with an Attitude' in Ketchum, Idaho.

The site describes the dining experience known for its focus on nutritious and regionally sourced ingredients like sustainable seafood, free-range meats, beans from Twin Falls, and cheese from Jerome. The tortilla soup comes highly recommended, while the street-style tacos and substantial burritos hit the spot with locals.

Despo's Mexican Restaurant They only serve sustainable fish, regionally sourced beef, local pork, cheese from Jerome, and natural meat products. They also use non-hydrogenated oil for frying and cooking, which means no trans fats. They use all "green" cleaning supplies and unbleached 100% consumer-recycled paper. This small-town Mexican Restaurant is doing its part to impact our planet significantly.

211 4th Street East, Ketchum, Idaho 83340 Monday - Saturday from 11:30 to until Close Closed Sundays