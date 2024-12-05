Shocker! Idaho Salon Owner’s Anti Trump Rant Costing Her Business

Unfortunately, an Idaho small business owner is in the news, and it's not good news for them. Remember when the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jeffery Jordan, refused to get involved in politics? Mr. Jordan used the phrase, ' Republicans buy sneakers too.' If only an Idaho salon owner had followed the great Jordan's advice.

Breitbart and every other media outlet are reporting the plight of Couer d'Alene's Tiffney Prickett, who owns Voiage Salon. Instead of sticking to cutting hair and picking the correct hair color for her client, Ms. Prickett took to TikTok to complain about President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Attacking President Trump in Idaho is not good for any Gem State business. The salon owner has complained that she's losing clients quickly.

Republicans are not known to embrace the cancel culture. However, they will not support someone who openly advocates against their values in the era of politicizing everything.

North Idaho is known as the most Conservative area in the state. Perhaps the salon owner would feel more comfortable moving to Boise?

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Celeb Sighting: Karaoke & Pool in Boise After preforming in Boise in front of a sold out crowd--G-Eazy took to the town! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Elon Musk and Idaho: An Internet Love Affair? Well, it's a match we never thought we'd see... Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM