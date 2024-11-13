Every day, there's another story about a beloved Idaho restaurant closing. The high cost of food, a factor often attributed to economic policies during the Biden Administration, has caused many restaurants to close their doors for good. Owners have to choose between passing along the elevated cost of food to the consumer or staying in business.

One day, iconic restaurants such as TGI Fridays, Red Lobster, and others will be video memories. Could we one day lose the Whopper? For many of us, it's hard to fathom any national fast food chains filing for bankruptcy.

Recently, another famous restaurant chain, where many of us have fond memories of enjoying a Frosty, announced the closure of several of its stores. This news hits home for many of us and is a cause for concern.

Wendy's says it will close 140 stores by the end of the year. You can read more details here.

Remember Denny's? Who didn't eagerly wait for their birthday to enjoy a free meal from the chain? We learn of the closure of many of its restaurants with a tinge of nostalgia and regret.

Wendy's says the stores are closing because of poor performance. They will add more stores with newer technology.

Several waves of bad breaks have hit the fast food industry. For instance, California raised the wages of its workers through a state law, which significantly increased businesses' operating costs. In response, many companies closed stores and replaced workers with robots to maintain profitability.

We'll update you on this story if Wendy's closings are announced in Idaho and Washington.

