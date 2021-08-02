Simone Biles to Compete in Final Balance Beam Competition

Simone Biles will compete in the final event of the women's Olympic gymnastics competition, the balance beam. The event will take place on Tuesday in Tokyo.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!," the USA Gymnastics team said in a statement on Monday.

Biles, who has spoken openly about her mental health, removed herself from the team competition last week. On Sunday, Team USA's MyKayla Skinner, replaced Biles in the individual vault final. Skinner took home the silver medal in that competition

On social media, the 24-year-old athlete has noted that she was experiencing "the twisties," a condition that impacts gymnasts.

They say that "the twisties" are a condition that causes them to lose control of their body mid-trick. The disorienting condition can lead to serious injury as they can lose the sense of where they are in the air.

Biles has said she plans to retire after this year's games. Tuesday's event marks the final event of the Tokyo games that Biles will be eligible to compete in. It's likely the final event of her storied Olympic career.