2026 continues to roll on as we’ve entered the month of March in Idaho and the rest of the free and unfree world. The time change will happen, and the days will get longer. March Madness will soon take over any outlet that will be covering the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Before the Big Dance, there are the conference tournaments, featuring stars nationwide competing for a ticket to the tournament known for Sweet Sixteens and Final Fours.

Boise State’s basketball team will be going to Las Vegas for its last Mountain West Basketball Tournament. It has been a really tough year for Leon Rice. Some have speculated the Broncos need a new coach if he doesn’t win the Mountain West Tournament.

Although Boise State will be leaving Boise, the city will not be without a big-time college basketball tournament. Once again, the Big Sky Conference will bring its men’s and women’s teams to the city, crowning a champion.

Check Out The Big Five Reasons To Watch Big Sky Basketball Fun and sports meet in Boise! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The City of Trees is the perfect spot for Big Sky teams who travel from Montana, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, and California. Boise doesn’t have a Big Sky team, which gives no team homecourt advantage, although Idaho State and Idaho will be bringing their large fan bases.

It's a fan friendly event where every team has their own hotel, restaurant and bar to cheer on the home team. Boise benefits by all the dollars spent entertaining our out of town visitors.

The theme this year is #Starchmadness, get it? Because potatoes have starch! Anyway, tickets can be purchased here.

The Big Sky Tournament runs from March 7th-11th.

Insane Big Sky Basketball Moment Makes National Headlines Check out the break down of this amazing sports moment that happened in downtown Boise.

Watch the full video below! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM