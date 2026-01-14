Although we’ve had an incredibly snowless winter, it’s still winter when it comes to colder temperatures. For humans, colder weather means more layers of clothes. For the outdoor creatures of the night, it’s time for them to move inside.

Most humans do not share their living space with rodents, snakes, and an Idaho favorite, spiders.

Have you seen more spider webs in your doorways? Perhaps the light fixtures? Or a corner? Spiders aren’t our friends, and some can be very, very deadly.

Winter temperatures mean animals and insects will be looking for a warm place to ride out the colder temperatures.

In other words, they're looking at setting up shop in your home. Idaho is a beautiful place, but it also has predators such as snakes, bears, and deadly spiders. ￼

Some spiders are harmless, while others can cause serious harm and even necessitate a hospital visit for those who are bitten.

You've probably seen spiders roaming around your sidewalk, backyard, or perhaps in your hallway at work. According to this published report , black widows, hobo spiders, and black-footed yellow sac spiders are the three deadliest spiders in Idaho.

Spiders can harm your dogs and cats. A spider bite can lead to a trip to the veterinary hospital in the middle of the night. Idaho is one of those states where it pays to have a contract with a pest control company.

These professionals inspect your home or office. They then develop a program to eliminate predators, big and small. The only thing worse than one spider is a nest full of them in your bedroom.

It's never too soon to protect yourself from the spiders of Idaho; better now than never. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

