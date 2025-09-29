Coffee holds a special place in the hearts of every Idahoan. Although the state is known internationally for potatoes, and we all love steak, coffee has a very special place in the heart of every Gem Stater.

The Treasure Valley's selection of churches, gyms, dental offices, and coffee shops. Our area is blessed with seemingly a coffee shop on every corner. Idahoans have one of the world's largest selections of coffee shops, whether they're national chains or local ones.

Working at a coffee shop was one of the safest and most stable careers in today's world. Layoffs or closings never seemed to happen in the Idaho coffee industry until now.

America, if not the world's most popular coffee chain, Starbucks, is announcing layoffs. Additionally, the chain will close 900 stores. We do not know at this time whether this decision will impact an Idaho location or locations.

CNBC reported the chain will layoff hundreds of baristas and close over 900 stores as part of a billion dollar plan to restructure the company. For coffee lovers, it's hard to fathom the chain closing any stores considering the massive footprint of Starbucks. It was not uncommon for the chain to open up a store a block or two from an existing location to limit the wait time for someone's favorite drink.

Here's What It Will Cost!

The company released a statement covering cost savings picked up by CNBC.Starbucks estimates that 90% of the expected $1 billion restructuring cost will be attributable to the North America business. In total, the company expects to incur about $150 million in employee separation costs, plus about $850 million in restructuring charges related to the store closures, according to the filing. A significant portion of expenses will be incurred in fiscal 2025, it said.

Currently a store in Pocatello is the only Idaho location. Several stores in Oregon, Utah, and Washington will be closing.

