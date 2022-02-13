Hear Stevie Wonder’s ‘Fingertips’ in ‘Nope’ Super Bowl Commercial

"Little" Stevie Wonder’s 1963 classic "Fingertips - Part 2" turns from joyous to ominous in the new trailer for Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film, Nope. The clip, which will air during the Super Bowl, is available to view below.

Few plot details are currently known about Nope, Peele’s third directorial work following 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us. But the trailer focuses on a pair of horse trainers (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) whose ranch is visited by some kind of mysterious, UFO-like presence.

Early on in the teaser, Palmer is listening to "Fingertips - Part 2" at home when the vinyl suddenly stops spinning, the power cuts out and an object’s lights appear in the sky. The trailer also features a quick appearance from Steven Yeun, who appears to be working at a rodeo. "What’s a bad miracle?" Kaluuya asks at one point.

Nope hits theaters on July 22.

"Fingertips - Part 2" is an extension of "Fingertips," the studio version of which appeared on Wonder’s debut LP, 1962’s The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie. That album highlighted the pre-teen musician’s skills as a singer and multi-instrumentalist — on various tracks, he performs keyboards, percussion and, perhaps most notably, the harmonica.

The song, co-written by Motown’s Clarence Paul and Henry Cosby, was later captured during one of the label’s revue performances in Chicago and appeared on Wonder’s first concert album, Recorded Live: The 12 Year Old Genius. "Part 2" — featuring future star Marvin Gaye on drums — hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending three weeks atop the chart.