Suez Water Says It’s Time To Conserve Water Use

Last year we all faced the Summer of nothing thanks to the Covid pandemic. It was a Summer where every event was canceled, and going to the store was something we all looked forward to, like most of us would look forward to a night on the town.

The Summer of 2021 will be remembered as the Summer of excessive heat, record power usage, Idaho Power asking customers to conserve their energy use. Now, Suez Water is asking you to cut back on your water consumption.

KTVB reports that Suez is asking you to pull back on watering your lawn during the record heatwave. Water is a finite resource in a desert state like Idaho. The Gem State has benefited from a world-class irrigation system that has allowed the state to become one of the top producers of agriculture and beef in the world. An ask from Suez is not unusual during the drought season in Idaho; what is remarkable is that it is happening so soon in the Summer season.

The National Weather Service says the triple-digit temperatures in Idaho will continue for the next several weeks. Those temperatures, along with more people moving into our state, will continue to stretch our resources. Suez would like you to take shorter showers, don't use your dishwasher till it's full, and adjust your sprinklers, so they don't hit the sidewalk. Some subdivisions have gone to asking their homeowners to water their lawns every other day instead of daily.

It will be up to private and public leaders to evaluate and improve our water and energy infrastructure to avoid shortages and blackouts. If not, then Idaho will become California lite.

Here is a list of to-dos from Suez compiled by KTVB.

Water lawns before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine until there's a full load.

Take showers instead of baths, and shortening those showers, if even just a few minutes.

For a complete list, visit the link here.

