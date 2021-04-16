Survey Says This Idaho City is The ‘Worst To Call Home’

Of course, the secret about our great state is out--study after study shows that the masses are moving into not only the Treasure Valley but the State of Idaho as a whole, too. While it may be annoying to some, it's tough to blame the droves of people coming here. Our state offers a thriving and lively downtown scene in Boise, some of the best outdoor adventures in the world--just in our back yard, and some really great resort towns like McCall, Ketchum, and Coeur d'Alene.

According to a recent list, however--not all of Idaho is so glamorous. I was tapping through Snapchat stories like I do when I'm bored and came across these findings in a recent article. After considering data from the FBI, CDC, and the U.S. Census Bureau, this list names the "worst" cities to call home in each of the fifty states. Cities that have less than 8,000 residents were not considered.

Who doesn't love ALL of Idaho? Which city could be the "worst"?

I can't ever imagine calling any city in our GEM STATE, the WORST!

Well according to THIS data, the worst city to call home in the State of Idaho is:

Blackfoot, Idaho.

Home of the Idaho Potato Museum AND the WORLD'S largest potato chip, our beloved Blackfoot is taking some heat because jobs outside of agriculture are limited and about 75% of residents aren't very close to any sort of grocery store. I filled up with gas in Blackfoot, Idaho once and thought it was just fine.

To quote some stats:

Median home value: $124,100 (state: $192,300)

$124,100 (state: $192,300) Poverty rate: 15.4% (state: 13.8%)

15.4% (state: 13.8%) 5 yr. avg. unemployment: 1.9% (state: 4.7%)

See results for all 50 states, HERE.