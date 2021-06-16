Take Your Kids Bowling For Free Every Weekday This Summer

We don't need to tell you what a YEAR it has been. Honestly, the whole year has felt like a decade--but here we are, pushing along and finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

It's getting HOT outside and you're probably not wanting to run the AC full blast all day at home. Water parks are expensive and your kids just need to keep occupied and stay cool--YOU need to stay cool too! This little offer happening here in the Treasure Valley is HOT--in all of the right ways--it includes a nice air conditioned setting and a lot of fun.

So, here's arguably THE deal for kids and families in the Treasure Valley this summer (and we mean ALL summer) long.

Big Al's over in the Village at Meridian is the dream outing for any kid in the area. Everything from a full blown restaurant to an arcade--bowling alley to full bar--Big Al's covers all of the fun. This summer, they're making this fun possible for just about everyone.

On weekdays, that's Monday-Friday, KIDS BOWL FOR FREE. This is NOT a drill.

Monday through Friday from Open until 6:00 p.m. you can take the kids to Big Al's to bowl completely free of charge. You can do this, literally every single weekday! The special offer runs through the summer while the kids don't have any school-- that's June 1st through September 3rd. The only potential cost here is bowling shoe rental fees which are not waived-- maybe you've already got a pair at home, though.

To learn more and more importantly--to SIGN YOUR KIDS UP for this free bowling offer all summer long, click HERE.

