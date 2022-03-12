We'd like to think that Idaho is pretty lucky when it comes to the number of historic drive-in theaters that are still standing and the numbers prove it!

According to Driveinmovie.com, Idaho has one of the highest numbers of drive-in theaters per capita. We're lucky to have two of the remaining full-time theaters, Terrace Drive-In and Parma Motor-Vu, nearby. The other four are scattered throughout the state in Grangeville, Rexburg, Soda Springs and Driggs.

You won't have to wait much longer to enjoy a drive-in movie this season! One the Treasure Valley's remaining two drive-ins just announced their season will be kicking off sooner than many of us anticipated! Drive-In Movie season at the Terrace Drive-In in Caldwell will begin this Friday, March 18 with a showing of Robert Pattison's The Batman. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts rolling promptly at 8:30.

Ticket prices for the Terrace Drive-In at 4011 Lake Avenue in Caldwell are as follows. The theater accepts both cash and card for payment:

Adults: $10

Seniors: $7

Kids 4-11: $3

One of the things we really love about the Terrace Drive-In is that Mr. Crofts is open to rental opportunities for things like high school graduations and other community events still seeking large outdoor venues. If you have one of those events, you can reach out and plan with him at 818-378-3397.

As for the Treasure Valley's other drive-in theater, Parma Motor-Vu has yet to announce its opening date, but their Facebook page reads "Open April-October." Once we have an exact date, we'll be sure to pass it along!

We're also keeping an eye on news from the Mitchell Industrial Park in Emmett. They have a drive-in movie screen that goes by the name "Frontier Drive-In." It quietly opened in 2020, but doesn't operate on a regular schedule like Terrace and Parma Motor-Vu.

Through the Treasure Valley's history there have been at least 11 different drive-ins in our area including four in Boise, two in Meridian, two in Nampa, two in Caldwell and one in Parma. Of those 11, only Terrace Drive-In and Parma Motor-Vu have stood the test of time.

