The 15 Best Christmas Musical Numbers in Movies

Christmas movies are the bread and butter of the holiday season, providing us with something warm and familiar to throw on the TV while we spend quality time with our loved ones. And it just so happens that many Christmas movies — if we’re not counting the dozens of Hallmark TV specials that make their rounds on cable — feature musical numbers. Some are definitely more memorable than others, becoming even more iconic than the movies they come from.

In the heyday of the Rankin/Bass special, movies were being written about particularly memorable Christmas carols. For example, the tune “Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town” inspired an in-depth origin story centered around Kris Kringle, who would eventually transform into the jolly Santa we know today. Other times, a Christmas song is debuted in a movie, such as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” which was introduced in the 1944 MGM movie musical Meet Me in St. Louis. Not to mention, a holiday movie even has the power to make an already-beloved tune even more popular — Love, Actually’s inclusion of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in the movie’s holiday talent show is a perfect instance.

The Christmas musical genre is still going strong today. Just this year, Apple TV+ released an original holiday film starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds called Spirited that’s packed with musical numbers (one of them even made it onto this list). Without further ado, here are the best Christmas musical numbers in movies, ranked according to their overall merriness.