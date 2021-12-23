What Would Happen If The Sentimental Favorite “Elf” Was Set In Boise?

Some families are "It's A Wonderful Life" families. Some are "A Christmas Story" Families. There are also "Christmas Vacation families, and then there are families like mine. We're an "Elf" family.

My family believes that "Elf" starring Will Farrell is the best Christmas movie ever made. We love the child-like innocence of Buddy as he travels through the not-so-innocent New York City. We watch this movie at least five times during the Christmas season, and we even occasionally watch it when it's not Christmas.

As I sat down to watch the movie for the third time this year, I thought the only thing that could improve the film would be to have it set in Boise. But, if it was, where would all of these things happen? So...

If "Elf" Were Set In The Treasure Valley

