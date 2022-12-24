Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?

Read a book? Shovel snow? Play endless rounds of World of Warcraft? While all those options sound like fun? We've found ten classic Christmas movies to get you in the proper spirit. Or distract you from the craziness of friends and family engaging in too much of the essence.

#10 THE ORIGNAL CHRISTMAS CAROL 1938 Featuring Reginald Arnold playing Scrooge. Mr. Arnold died in Boise and you can read about him here.

#9 A Charlie Brown Christmas 1965. A Christmas classic that we all looked forward to watching on free tv before the paid streamers took it from us. Hard to believe it's not on the networks every year.

#8 Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer 1964. Another classic featuring the outstanding music of Burl Ives. Who doesn't relate to the island of misfit toys?

#7 Home Alone 1990 A new take on Christmas featuring the outstanding work of an unknown Macaulay Cuklin and Joe Pesci.

#6 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 1989 Christmas lights and the Grizwolds, there's nothing else to say about this classic.

#5 Rocky 4 1989 A classic battle featuring Rocky fighting Drago in the old Soviet Union.

#4 Batman Returns 1992 Another take on Christmas featuring Michael Keaton as Batman and Danny DeVito as the Penguin.

#3 A Christmas Story 1982 Ralphie and his Red Ryder BB Gun.

#2 It's A Wonderful Life 1946 NBC broadcasts this classic every year.

#1 Miracle on 34th Street 1955 Another must see movie.

