The End of California Fast Food Workers Begins

It's good to be a fast-food worker in California. The state instituted a law that will pay fast food workers a record minimum wage of twenty dollars an hour. The challenge for fast food consumers will be how to afford the inflated cost of food due to the new state law.

We've come a long way from Ray Croc and the McDonald's brothers, baby. Fast-food restaurants will still produce food; however, like every other major business, they're beginning to cut costs, in other words, labor costs.

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised the passing of Assembly Bill 1228. Although the law applies to national chains with over sixty locations in California, its impact will be felt at every burger joint from Los Angeles to Sacramento.

The tone-deaf governor proudly expressed his happiness with the law.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” said Governor Newsom. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry. I’m proud to sign this legislation on Labor Day when we pay tribute to the workers who keep our state running as we build a stronger, more inclusive economy for all Californians.”

Good For Workers, Bad for Business

Workers will be happy that they will get more money, but large fast-food chains will begin to evaluate doing business in California. Food costs will go up, and that will hurt consumers, which could hurt sales. Large owners will seek to replace humans with robots.

Experts are now predicting the new law will result in job losses, reduced hours, and a move to embrace automation. Forbes details how the California food industry will respond to the latest labor law.

Are You Ready for Fast Food Robots Cooking Your Food?

You may laugh or understand this reference, but no, the robot from Lost in Space or the droids in Star Wars will not be cooking or serving your Whopper or Big Mac. However, there are already restaurants in California that use robots to cook food. One proud owner bragged that your burger would taste the same one hundred percent of the time due to computer cooking.

New York City's Kernal Vegan Restaurant on Park Avenue has 'El Capitan.' The New York Post describes how efficient the machine/computer/Deathstar is at preparing and cooking meals.

"The robot, a six-axis arm dreamed up by Kuka, a German firm, can reach more than three feet and lift 11 pounds with a flick of the wrist. The mechanical macher is at the heart of the food prep process — order a $7 veggie burger made from roasted sweet potato, quinoa and chickpeas, a salad bowl or a side of roasted carrots — the bot can do it all."

Are you ready for robot food? Will this move in California accelerate the towards replacing humans? We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops.

