Crazy California Governor’s Post Debate Comments

The shadow presidential campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom continued this week as he provided a Democratic reaction to the latest Republican debate. Newsom has denied that he is running for president and fully supports President Joe Biden.

Despite the record numbers of people fleeing California, Newsom proudly touts the accomplishments of his failed Administration. Gas prices in the Golden State are now over seven dollars a gallon. The average price of gasoline around the country is four dollars.

Californians continue to complain about the lack of support for law enforcement and the continued rising crime rates. Democrats privately worry that both President Biden and Vice President Harris are not capable of winning in 2024. In honor of the California Governor's appearance at a Republican event, we thought we'd share with you some of Golden Boy Gavin's most memorable post debate moments.

Gavin Newsom did visit Idaho; we'll keep you informed if he shows up here again.

5 Incredibly True Reasons Why DeSantis and Newsom Should Debate in Idaho

