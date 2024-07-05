The END of Outdoor Grilling in California

It's grilling season in America and is there a better time to be relaxing by a grill while waiting for your delicious burgers, steaks, chicken and anything else that's grill able waiting to be properly cooked? Well, if two politicians get there way, President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom, the days of grilling are over in America and have already begun in California.

What's next? The Climate Police Arresting You for Holding a Cookout.

The Biden Administration, along with the states of California and New York, have embraced restricting your ability to use vehicles and appliances that use gas, natural gas, or any other fossil fuels. The politicians say that due to climate change, Americans will have to replace their refrigerators, gas stoves, and anything gas-powered. ￼

California has led the charge by banning propane containers, which made national headlines a few years ago. You can read that story here. California has embraced the climate change agenda, unlike Idaho, where individuals and businesses can choose their energy sources.

Propane is the lifeblood for folks who love the independence of outdoor living. Some homes in Idaho and across the country use gas to power, heat, and cool their homes.

The End of Gas Grills in America?

Gas grill opponents in California and across the country say the grill must go because of the gases associated with using propane. These experts don't comment on China, India, and Russia, which continue to pollute the air worldwide.

New York State continues to follow the lead of the Golden State. Most new buildings are being built without the option to use natural gas. A loss of the ability to grill outdoors would devastate the industry. You don't have to be Paul Bunyon to love the convenience and taste of food grilled outdoors.

Presidential Debates on Grilling?

One concerning trend is the elimination of gas grills, replacing them with electric grills. The taste is entirely different. Although not front-page news, the freedom to grill could be enormous in the next presidential race. Who would you want to share an afternoon barbeque with? Joe Biden? Donald Trump?

It is ridiculous to believe politicians continue to encroach on our right to cook and eat food how we like to do and have been doing for years.

