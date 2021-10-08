The Most Important Thing To Teach Your Kids About Idaho If You Just Moved Here

The population in Idaho has grown at an exponential rate over the last couple of years. So much so that the cost of housing has inflated ridiculously, which is causing a lot of griping. But it's not illegal to move to Idaho and everyone has their reasons for doing so. But if you have kids it's a good idea to give them some context about this new state they're living in.

First, this little YouTube video is 7 minutes of trivia that maybe you didn't even know about, so it's worth giving it a watch alongside your kids. I know there were a few things I didn't know and I've been here a while.

For starters, I didn't know all of the states that border Idaho, let alone that there are six:

Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

How about the two nicknames for Idaho? I think everyone knows it's the land of famous potatoes even if they've never visited, but I didn't know it's called the gem state until I already lived here.

Now when it comes to daily life, I think it's important to let your kids know that dead animals in the middle of the street is really common. This was such an unpleasant surprise for my kids but now they're pretty used to it, sadly. But I wish I'd known sooner to give them a heads up.

Kindness is huge here! If you came from a state where people aren't chatty and helpful, this may be jarring. People are just being friendly. Obviously exercise caution when it comes to strangers and your children, but it's not weird for strangers to be friendly.

But the most important thing is to make sure your kids know Boise is pronounced "Boy-see" and not "Boy-Z." It's not a rule set in stone, but people won't correct you for saying "Boy-see" while a good number of people will if they hear you say "Boy-Z."

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get!

15 Glorious Gifts Tourists Should Receive When They Fly into Idaho When tourists fly into Hawaii, they're often greeted with a flower lei as a sign of hospitality. If Idaho did the same when people flew into BOI, we feel like these would be the Gem State's equivalent.