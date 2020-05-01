The Return of Miller’s Mission

This has been a strange year. that's for certain.

We here at KIDO Talk Radio feel forever indebted to first-line workers and first responders for getting us to a point where the state can finally begin to re-open.

That being said, the time to pick up the slack is now.

Miller's Mission, to benefit the Boise Rescue Mission returns, this year, from May 18-23.

As always, KIDO's own Kevin Miller will be live on-site at the Wal Mart on Garrity, in Nampa, located at 5875 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID 83687, the entire week, speaking with those that have experienced the work, stewardship, and assistance of the Boise Rescue Mission. He will share their stories, take your calls, and take your donations.

Each year, Miller's Mission raises thousands for the Boise Rescue Mission, allowing them to do God's work, and lifting up those most in need in our community.

We all know someone affected by the recent virus, but now is the time to return to the Treasure Valley we know, and love. The Treasure Valley, the Idaho that uplifts, giving a hand up, not just a handout.

Be sure to check this page to this page, more details will be available soon. We can't wait to see you there.

Thank you, and God bless