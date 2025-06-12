The Secret Social Media Stars Taking Over Boise—And You’ve Never Heard Their Names

Did you know that some of the world's most successful, financially independent, and famous internet content creators are in Boise? The event is not new to our area but has never been covered by the local media. You may ask why the local media is not covering influencers with contacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady.

The article may give them the idea to cover this exclusive story. The event currently taking place in Boise is called Craft and Commerce, brought to you by a company called Kit.

What is Craft and Commerce? It's a yearly annual event not in Los Angeles, Chicago, or New York. Craft and Commerce is an opportunity for digital content creators to learn from one another and network with others from around the world. ￼

Here's how they describe this week's event.

"Bloggers, makers, vloggers, photographers, freelancers, podcasters, and the many others who identify as creators – be inspired by stories from fellow creators and educated by experts to help grow."

These folks may not be well known to the analog world, but their rock stars in the digital world.

Famous Influencers in Boise? Nathan Barry in Boise Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Why Boise? Boise is the home of Nathan Barry, the creator and founder of Kit. What is Kit? The platform enables individuals to connect with their audience through email newsletters. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Brady, Lil Jon, and James Clear.

The digital content creator industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. As Mr. Barry said and wrote, 'It's the only industry where millionaires and college students have access to the same tool, a laptop."

Craft and Commerce

is sold out

again, but you can run into these folks on the streets of Boise till Sunday. You might learn something to aid your business.

