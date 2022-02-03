The Story Behind Idaho’s 2 Quarters

My son has one of those big quarter collection maps where the goal is to punch out and fill each state space with a quarter from that state. I never really thought too much about each states quarter other than to quickly appreciate the symbols and images where the eagle usually is. So what is the story with Idaho's quarter?

I will tell you the first thing I noticed, before I did actual research on it, is the bird. It looks like a hawk or falcon and our state bird is the Mountain Bluebird. I found out why...

According to USMint.gov, "Idaho is the 43rd coin released in the 50 State Quarters Program and the third quarter released in 2007. Idaho, who was admitted into the Union on July 3rd 1890, themed the coin, Esto Perpetua. It highlights an image of the Peregrine Falcon imposing its presence above an outline of the state of Idaho."

TheUS50, goes on to explain more about the choice of bird, "The Peregrine Falcon is one of the fastest birds in the world. Once on the endangered species list, it can now be found throughout Idaho and the United States because of conservation efforts."

Well that answers the question about the bird. I guess the Mountain Bluebird isn't quite regal or tuff enough to make the coin. As far as the rest, earlier this week I wrote more about the Idaho state motto which is also featured on the coin - "Esto Perpetua" lean more about the origin and what it means here.

The quarter also says "E PLURIBUS UNUM" on the bottom which is Latin for "Out of many, one" this is on every state quarter, but if you have ever wondered what it means, now you know.

An additional Idaho quarter was released in 2019 as a part of the "America the Beautiful Quarters" line.

This newer "River of No Return" Idaho coin is quite beautiful and depicts Idaho's natural beauty. When describing this coin, USMint.gov says, "The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho is made up of rugged mountains, deep canyons, and wild whitewater rivers, including the Main Salmon River and Middle Fork of the Salmon River. “Frank Church” was attached to the site’s name in honor of late U.S. Senator Frank Church, who played a leading role in its preservation. The area is the largest single connected wilderness in the contiguous States and contains four national forests."

