The Top 3 Reasons Californians Are Moving to Idaho

California used to be the land of opportunity. For years, Americans dreamed of moving to the best coast to enjoy the ocean, mountains, and the indescribable California Dream. Today, that dream has become a nightmare as more Californians leave their native land, moving to Idaho and other less liberal states.

But is it just politics that is driving folks away from California? We recently found out from Californians who've moved to Idaho why they left the once golden state.

California Is an Expensive State to Live

We looked at how much you would pay for a cheap or expensive meal. In Idaho, a fast-food meal costs around nine dollars. In California, you'll pay at least a dollar more—the more expensive the meal, the higher the taxes. The cost of eating out in California is almost twenty-five percent higher than food in the Gem State.

California Has High Crime Rates

We continue to see the reports night after night of massive mobs of looters robbing stores from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The police are restrained from arresting folks; if they do, they're let out without having to post bail. Carjacking and home burglaries, along with the continued homeless situation, make living in California a challenge at best.

In Idaho, our crime rate is low. Idahoans respect law enforcement and folks who are put in jail who commit crimes. Like California, Idaho has a homeless issue, but no one lives on the streets in Boise, Meridian, or Nampa.

California Traffic is The Worst

It's not unusual for Californians to spend up to four hours a day in their cars commuting to and from work. Idaho's traffic is miniscule compared to the enormous cities in California.

8 Reasons Why Idaho Continues To Feel More Like California These 8 reasons are why I feel like the Boise area continues to feel like California. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

California in the Top 5 Places Where People from Idaho Move to Gallery Credit: Parker Kane