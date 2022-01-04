It’s 2022 and while a lot of people might be centering their resolutions around health, a lot of people (myself included) are working on their finances for the new year. This had us wondering, however, how much does someone need to make to be considered “middle-class”? Thanks to the fine folks over at GOBankingRates.com, they broke down exactly what someone would need to make to be considered “middle-class” and the data covers three categories: 2-person family, 3-person family, and 4-person family.

Maybe we’re a LITTLE bias but being we’re the Treasure Valley, we know EVERYONE wants to be in Idaho. So, we included not only the data for Idaho but for our neighboring states as well, including California since we see a lot of people from California migrating to Idaho! Let’s look at our neighboring states before we look at the middle-class range for Idaho.

What Do Idahoans Need To Earn To Be Considered ‘Middle-Class’? According to GOBankingRates.com, the income you need to bring in to be considered ‘middle-class’ in Idaho and its neighboring states varies. Where do you fall?

