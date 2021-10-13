There’s a Brand New Haunted Straw Maze and Fall Festival Scaring Up Fun in Nampa

For as many Halloweens as we could remember, families living in Canyon County would have to travel to Meridian or Kuna to find this type of fall fun. That quietly changed in late September!

If you've driven past the corner of ID-45 and Scism Road in Nampa, you may have noticed that something festive popped over the course of a few weeks! That something is going by the name "Shindig Farms," a new straw maze and fall festival that introduced itself on Facebook on September 10!

Shindig Farms appears to be very similar to the Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch that we introduced you to last November. With an eight foot tall straw maze that can take up to 90 minutes to find your way through, a pumpkin patch, 100 foot zip line, giant slides, corn pit, straw pyramid and jump pad, it looks like it could rival the fun of the Lowe Family Farmstead or Linder Farms.

It's also rare that you find a mechanical bull outside of nightclubs in the Treasure Valley, but Shindig Farms has one that the whole family can enjoy, along with a swing ride and corn cannon.

For those who want to take on a scarier version of the very challenging corn maze, they offer a haunted version of the maze on Saturday nights from 8-11 p.m.

Families in the 2C who've discovered Shindig Farms are already huge fans! Some of the comments on their social media page read:

"Killer Maze! Great place. Fun Stuff."

"We went last night & it was so fun!! Our kiddos loved the slides & jump pad! We can't wait to go back!"

"We had a blast last Saturday! Our kids had fun. They want to go back gain for the Haunted Maze."

"We all got lost in the maze. It was well done. Highly recommended!"

It certainly sounds like a fall experience worth checking out and it looks like one that will be sticking around for the long haul through the holiday season. Their Facebook page mentions that they're planning on doing a Christmas Maze and if it's anything like that one in Burley we showed you last year, it's going to be pretty epic.

If you're trying to hit EVERY fall and haunted attraction in the Treasure Valley, we're here to help with that too. Here's the details on some of your old favorites that are back in 2021.

