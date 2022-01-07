There's no doubt about it. Idaho has some beautiful scenery. Scenery that just screams, build a log cabin with a view and just soak it all in.

There are a lot of absolutely charming log cabins on the market in Idaho, but none of them are quite like this one we found on the market in Moscow. The 13 year-old home sits on a HUGE 48 acre property overlooking what Jetsetter Magazine called one of the "20 Most Beautiful Places in America," The Palouse.

Right now, it's a multipurpose property. It's being used as a family home, Airbnb and overnight castle retreat. It's been on the market for over 250 days and is still yet to be snapped up by a lucky new owner.

Ready to see the LARGEST log cabin for sale in Idaho? Take a look around!

This 9,000 Square Foot Idaho Log Cabin Is Absolutely Remarkable Idaho's home to some absolutely beautiful log cabins, but in January 2022, this oversized cabin was the biggest on the market.

