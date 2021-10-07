Move over Potato Hotel and Doggie Staycation, there is a new and not so quirky Airbnb in Idaho. The Website Love Exploring named every states 'Most Jaw-Dropping Airbnb'. The winner for Idaho is right in the heart of Boise and it does look marvelous. The Airbnb listing title is quite fitting, "Luxury stylish home in heart of Boise."

It looks calming and peaceful with lots of natural wood and a simple white and cream color pallet with fun textures like wool and pops of green. It is on the smaller side with only one bedroom but it does have two beds and sleeps up to 4 people.

Lisa & Roman are the hosts and do a fantastic job with a rating of 4.95 and 382 reviews for this Airbnb. These two have quite a thing going here with two other available Airbnb listings in Boise.

This listing highlights that it has been 'newly renovated with lots of natural light.' You can really see the natural light in the photos below. Surprisingly it says that pets are allowed for an additional $30. With all of the white I would have thought no pets but they do ask you keep your fur babies off of the couch and beds.

It is near downtown Boise but still a private enough space to feel away. Check out photos of the peaceful outdoor spot, the beautiful interior décor and the great use of space.

This Boise Airbnb Was Named The 'Most Jaw-Dropping' in Idaho Move over Potato Hotel and Doggie Staycation, there is a new and not so quirky Airbnb in Idaho. The Website Love Exploring named every states 'Most Jaw-Dropping Airbnb'. The winner for Idaho is right in the heart of Boise and it does look marvelous. Check out the peaceful outdoor spot to the beautiful interior décor and great use of space.

Most Expensive Luxury Airbnb In Idaho

Explore Idaho's Teepee House in Cascade Idaho has so many unique homes thanks to its unique residents. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. This cozy cone shaped home makes quite a statement in Cascade. Thanks to realtor.com we got to see photos of the inside.





Top 8 Idaho Airbnbs for the Perfect Stay-Cation Here are the top 8 according to Territory Supply . There are multiple photos for each Airbnb home to check out.

Spend The Night In One Of These Four Spectacular Boise Boys Airbnb's These four homes were renovated by the Boise Boys on the show or off the show. We will give you the episode number and current rental price for each of these Airbnb's.

CHECK IT OUT: Restored 1909 Train Carriage Transformed Into a Cozy Airbnb