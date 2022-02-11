This Idaho High-Speed Chase Is Like The Fast And The Furious

A story about someone getting arrested during a high-speed chase isn't all that special. So how about one that could fit perfectly inside your favorite action franchise?

This epic tale begins in Idaho Falls, around 6 a.m. The Fremont County Sheriff's responded to a call about a 29-year-old man, Marcos Martinez, who was driving over the speed limit. This is where the story gets good.

Did Martinez oblige the officer and pull over? Oh girl he sure did not. Upon spotting the officer, Martinez took off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour during his escape attempt.

This is where the big dogs come in. Idaho State Police were contacted to assist in Martinez's apprehension, and they went all-out. To finally stopped Martinez's vehicle from escaping, ISP dropped down spike stripes, flattening three out of the four tires on the escape vehicle.

One would figure that's where the story ends, right? Of course not. Officers had to use pepper spray and then use a taser when Martinez refused to exit his vehicle willingly. (If you're not familiar with pepper spray, it's absolutely awful.)

As one would assume, Martinez is being hit with a plethora of charges, including:

Felony eluding

DUI

Resisting and obstructing an officer

While Martinez is accused of the above crimes, we'll have to wait and see what comes of his pending charges.

Please don't evade the police. They're professionally trained to stop you from doing that exact thing, and you'll look really silly the next day when your friends find out you tried to outrun the police.

