This Map Shows You All the Best Halloween Displays in Boise

Who says decorating the yard should just happen at Christmas time? Families around the Treasure Valley are getting in the spooky spirit with some over the top Halloween decorations!

If your family loves Halloween as much as we do, wouldn't going to check out as many of them as you can be the perfect way to wrap up an evening of trunk-or-treating and costumes? Well, fill your thermos with warm apple cider and buckle the kids into the car, because there's a resource out there that makes it easy to find these Halloween displays!

Shannon Luthy, the current administrator of the famous Boise Christmas Lights Map, just gave the Halloween page on the website a fresh set of updates! The way the map is organized the purple icons indicate a residential home or neighborhood display. Green icons are indoor haunted houses and orange barns are haunted woods, mazes or pumpkin patches.

Clicking on the icons will bring up a photo of the display, its address and a brief description of what to expect when you drive by. Right now, Luthy has six home displays on the map but promises to continue to update it as she becomes aware of more or homes submit themselves through the form on the website.

Right now, the most over the top display is on Caswell St in Boise. It's run by "The Boise Grinch." Right now it's running Friday-Sunday from 7:45-9:30 p.m., but will be up and running daily between October 22 and Halloween night. Depending on what night you go, you can catch live characters roaming the display or a Halloween movie with your family! You can check out a little bit of what to expect at that display in the Grinch's Instagram post.

Luthy took over the Halloween Lights and Christmas Lights page after creator, William Higginson, accepted a new job in Texas. His passion for Christmas lights and putting this project is incredible and you can read more about how it came together on the actual Boise Christmas Lights website. Make sure you bookmark the page, because when Christmas time rolls around it will be the absolute authority on everything Christmas lights!

Feeling inspired but not ready to go as far as setting up a huge yard display for Halloween this year? Why not start small and decorate an awesome trunk for Meridian's Trunk-or-Treat on October 21? They're expecting lots of kids, but are pacing behind how many trunks they normally have significantly. Click HERE to find out how to sign-up and check out these great idea starters!

