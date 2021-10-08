This Weekend’s Lights & Lasers Show is an Idaho Must-See

It's one of the most unique events to happen anywhere in the State of Idaho and we guarantee you're going to want to be there for it, THIS weekend!

Lights & Lasers 2021 Few events are as beautiful and exciting as this huge light show happening in Twin Falls, Idaho. Check out some great photos from the event years past.

Don't those photos above look amazing? Truly, they hardly do the event any sort of justice. This event is family friendly and makes not only for a perfect family night out but a date night, as well.

The event is just a quick drive from the Treasure Valley in Twin Falls, Idaho--inside of the Canyon Springs Golf Course at Snake River Canyon.

Interested in checking out this once in a lifetime, Idaho-bucket list worthy show?

Friday has been canceled due to weather, but that doesn't mean you still can't make it.

The event will be taking place on October 9th and 10th at the Canyon Springs Golf Course from 5:30 in the evening until 9:00 at night.

Tickets to the event are still available and there are three tiers:

$75 per person gets you VIP treatment and includes a three-course dinner, special seating area for the lasers, and a parking pass

$60 allows one CAR to be admitted-- no RV's or busses are allowed but a car full of friends is allowed

$12 is a drop-off only option and lets you get into the park to watch the lasers, no parking is included here

Kids ages 12 and younger are free!

You can see a recap video of a former show from the Lights and Lasers event, BELOW:

The Amazing Views and Eats at The Tower Grill The Tower Grill in Nampa offers an amazing menu right on an airport runway. Watch planes come and go as you enjoy a filling breakfast, lunch, or beer!