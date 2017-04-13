Thursday 04/13/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Thursday 04/13/17.. Today's guests: 6:am - David Bozell of ForAmerica.org discusses current political news with the host ; 6:35am - Fox News Radio's Tonya J Powers reports immigrants are staging a hunger strike in Washington state ; 7:am - Kate McGuire of Ada County urges residents to stay away from the Boise River due to potential flooding ; 8:am - U.S. Rep from Idaho's 2nd Congressional District, Mike Simpson joins Kevin in studio for a Washington update ; 8:35am - Fox News' Jon Decker has a follow up on Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer.

