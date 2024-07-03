Tina You Fat Lard! Napolean Dynamite Festival Comes to Idaho

It's a show that was a low-budget gem, yet it raked in a substantial profit. A movie that has not only endured the test of time but also become a cult classic, revolving around friendship, family, and a character named Uncle Rico.

While Idahoans may not boast a television show like Yellowstone, they have the enduring charm of Napoleon Dynamite to call their own. This enduring charm is what keeps fans connected and nostalgic, even after two decades.

Exclusive Look At Preston, Idaho Where Napoleon Dynamite Was Filmed in Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Twenty years have passed since the unknown cast took over the small, quaint town of Preston, Idaho. The cast has toured the country, surprisingly selling out venues, describing their adventures, and sharing behind-the-scenes memories with their fans.

For those who can't get enough of Napoleon Dynamite, we have some exciting news. If you missed the crew's recent appearance in Boise, you'd be thrilled to hear that a Napoleon Dynamite Festival, brimming with nostalgia, will be held this month in Idaho.

The Napoleon Festival, a unique celebration of the beloved movie, is set to kick off on July 26 and 27 in Preston, Idaho. The two-day event will feature a range of activities that pay homage to the film, including Napoleon Themed Workout Sessions, Rex Dojo Class Longest Football Toss, Preston High School Tour Movie Screening, Tether Ball Tournament, and many more fun things to do in Preston.

While we haven't received any official confirmation about an appearance by the cast members, we're hopeful that they might grace us with their presence in Idaho again. As we've written before, unlike the 1980s classic The Breakfast Club, Napoleon Dynamite reflects rural American values. You don't have to be an outcast to be a fan of Idaho's most famous film, but it sure does help you understand its magical appeal.

Want more Napoleon Dynamite? Click the link here to grab your ticket to Preston.

