Today’s the Day for Treating Yourself to Boise’s Best Chocolate

Is there a better day for the world to celebrate? It’s World Chocolate Day!

So, if you're a fan of chocolate, you're gonna love today. This gives us chocolate lovers a reason to splurge a little and enjoy some of our favorite chocolate.

Keep scrolling for the best places for chocolate in the Boise area 👇

National Today says...

“Whether it’s used to coat other candies and nuts, melted over fruit, or shaven over a gourmet dessert, chocolate always hits the spot. Around 1 billion people from around the world eat chocolates every day. Besides its great taste, it has tons of health benefits. Although chocolates are recognized as fattening, amazingly they can also aid weight loss and help maintain weight if consumed moderately.”

I also learned from National Today that chocolate was originally a form of currency [cocoa beans] during the Mayan times, chocolate was also originally used as medicine, still to this day chocolate can help prevent you from coughing, and apparently hot cocoa was “the first treat” to ever exist in — “the first chocolate product was hot cocoa discovered by the Mayans about 3,000 years ago.”

Wow, we learn new things every day, right? Celebrate World Chocolate Day by visiting the stores below and treating yourself to your favorite chocolates!

Here are the best chocolate stops in the Boise area 👇

No One Knows Truffles Like These 5 Boise Candy Shops

Boise Area Chocolate Shops With Valentine's Day just under two weeks away, we scout the area's best shops for homemade one-of-a-kind chocolates.