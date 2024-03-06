Revealing the Top 2 Happiest Cities in the Boise Area: Shocking!

Ever wondered if the place you call home influences your level of happiness? Maybe it's time to prioritize joy in our lives by considering where we spend the majority of our time. Check out this study that reveals the 2 happiest cities in the Treasure Valley.

Happiness often stems from the people we surround ourselves with and the uplifting content we consume. In a world inundated with various types of content, usually focusing on the negative, its impact on our attitudes is undeniable. But where we choose to live also pays a huge role!

There's an article from WalletHub that shares a complete list of the happiest cities in America, and on this list of 182 cities, there are 2 from the Treasure Valley.

Boise was ranked #40

Boise claimed the 40th spot with a total score of 59.86. Remarkably, the city excelled in the categories of income and employment, earning the 2nd spot nationwide for the years 2022-2023. Positioned at 40 out of 182 cities overall, Boise proves itself to be a positive living environment.

Nampa was ranked #69

Nampa secured the 69th position with a total score of 56.88. The city displayed commendable scores in emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, securing the 22nd spot nationally. Nampa's overall ranking reinforces its status as one of America's happiest cities, according to this study from WalletHub.

