Rated the Top 2 Most Family-Friendly National Parks in California

Two California national parks have secured spots among the top 10 most family-friendly national parks in the United States, according to a recent ranking by The Family Vacation Guide. You might be thinking, what makes a national park family-friendly or not family-friendly?

Several factors come into play, like accessibility, amenities, picnic areas, safety, activities, educational opportunities, and more. So, what family-friendly national parks in California check all of the boxes?

Yosemite National Park

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash loading...

Yosemite, in the heart of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, claimed the 4th spot on the list with a kid-friendly rating of 9.1 out of 10 points. Known for its towering granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and giant sequoia groves, Yosemite offers families a range of outdoor activities suitable for all ages. However, for families in Boise, Idaho, planning a trip to Yosemite requires a considerable 730-mile journey.

Death Valley National Park

Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash loading...

Death Valley, on the eastern side of California along the border with Nevada, is in the 8th spot on the list with a kid-friendly rating of 8.5 points. Despite the somewhat intimidating name, Death Valley has stunning desert landscapes, unique geological formations to learn about, and breathtaking opportunities for stargazing. Families from Boise, Idaho, considering a trip to Death Valley should be prepared for a hefty 890-mile journey.

Both national parks are highly-rated in general, but they've also been ranked among the top 10 most family-friendly national parks in the United States—great for having unforgettable family adventures and exploring iconic valleys, waterfalls, and unique landscapes.

