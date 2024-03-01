Top 3 States People from Idaho Are Moving to the Most Since 2019

Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley area has witnessed substantial growth, with a notable influx of new residents choosing Idaho as their home. The question is – where are Idahoans setting their sights beyond the Gem State?

Recent data from Stacker, looking into the migration patterns across the U.S. since 2019, reveals that Idahoans are notably impacting 3 specific states. Any guesses as to which states Idahoans are moving to the most?

For Idaho residents, the top 3 destinations are as follows:

3. Oregon

Photo by Meggyn Pomerleau on Unsplash Photo by Meggyn Pomerleau on Unsplash loading...

Oregon secured the 3rd position, with 10.3% of Idaho movers choosing the Beaver State. Idaho reciprocated by becoming the 3rd most common destination for Oregonians, with 7,570 individuals relocating to Idaho.

2. Utah

Photo by Brent Pace on Unsplash Photo by Brent Pace on Unsplash loading...

Utah claimed the 2nd spot, drawing 12.3% of Idaho movers. Simultaneously, Idaho became the 4th most common destination for Utah residents, welcoming 7,371 new inhabitants.

1. Washington

Photo by Erin Hervey on Unsplash Photo by Erin Hervey on Unsplash loading...

Washington emerged as the leading choice for Idahoans, with 23.0% opting for the Evergreen State. In return, Idaho became the 5th most common destination for Washingtonians, attracting 13,505 new residents.

Worth mentioning, California also made it to number 4 on the list of states that people in Idaho are moving to the most, with a staggering 8.0% of Idaho movers relocating to California.

Keep scrolling for 10 unpopular opinions about Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger, 25 more affordable cities to move to before considering the Treasure Valley, and the biggest concerts coming to the Boise area in 2024!

Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Unpopular Opinions About Idaho's New In-N-Out Burger Not a fan of Idaho's In-N-Out Burger? You'll relate to these ten brutal reviews of the popular chain. If you are a fan... you may want to look away. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart