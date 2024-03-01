Top 3 States People from Idaho Are Moving to the Most Since 2019
Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley area has witnessed substantial growth, with a notable influx of new residents choosing Idaho as their home. The question is – where are Idahoans setting their sights beyond the Gem State?
Recent data from Stacker, looking into the migration patterns across the U.S. since 2019, reveals that Idahoans are notably impacting 3 specific states. Any guesses as to which states Idahoans are moving to the most?
For Idaho residents, the top 3 destinations are as follows:
3. Oregon
Oregon secured the 3rd position, with 10.3% of Idaho movers choosing the Beaver State. Idaho reciprocated by becoming the 3rd most common destination for Oregonians, with 7,570 individuals relocating to Idaho.
2. Utah
Utah claimed the 2nd spot, drawing 12.3% of Idaho movers. Simultaneously, Idaho became the 4th most common destination for Utah residents, welcoming 7,371 new inhabitants.
1. Washington
Washington emerged as the leading choice for Idahoans, with 23.0% opting for the Evergreen State. In return, Idaho became the 5th most common destination for Washingtonians, attracting 13,505 new residents.
Worth mentioning, California also made it to number 4 on the list of states that people in Idaho are moving to the most, with a staggering 8.0% of Idaho movers relocating to California.
Keep scrolling for 10 unpopular opinions about Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger, 25 more affordable cities to move to before considering the Treasure Valley, and the biggest concerts coming to the Boise area in 2024!
Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
10 Unpopular Opinions About Idaho's New In-N-Out Burger
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart