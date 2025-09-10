Sometimes you can have too much of a good thing, at least that's one of the old sayings that is resonating in one Idaho city. Five years ago, Idahoans traveled hundreds of miles to pay for a hamburger. The burger and fries were so special that folks would post about their favorite meal.

Today, In-N-Out Burgers is so successful that the Meridian City Council has been asked to consider another location. The reason? According to multiple published reports, the chain is too successful. The burger king of the west wanted to build another restaurant in the highly congested 10 Mile Road area.

Thankfully, sanity prevailed as Meridian said no to another look at the proposal. Idaho's second-largest city has become another Gem State traffic nightmare. Eagle Road is the state's most congested road, and 10 Mile Road is not far behind.

Wherever the highly successful chain is a traffic magnet, it has stores in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa; yet folks still wait hours in line for their burger and fries.

In-N-Out Burger continues to expand its footprint, moving into Washington State for the first time. The company moved its headquarters from California to Tennessee. Company leaders say the move was due to the Golden State not being conducive to their business growth and survival.

The proposed area was in the 10 Mile and Chinden Road area, which already has a Costco, a brand-new supermax convenience store, Walmart, and multiple retail locations. The area is home to the super busy Rock Harbor Church and several neighborhoods.

