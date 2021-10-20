Travel Channel Dubs Idaho Attraction One of Nation’s Scariest

When it comes to "Spooky Season", it means a little something different to every household. While some love it for the candy, others may love it for the scary movies. Spend any time driving around your neighborhood and you will know who the REAL Spooky Season fans are as you spot THESE popular displays in their front lawns:

9 Amusing Halloween Displays You'll See Around Your Neighborhood Trick-or-treaters will have no doubt these houses will be passing out candy. And with displays so elaborate, they may get a full-sized Butterfinger.

But maybe for you, Spooky Season is more about the trills than anything else. We've got the destination for you.

As seen on the Travel Channel's special, "Halloween's Scariest Thrills". Scarywood in Northern Idaho is one of the most premiere haunted attractions in the entire nation and really, it's just in our backyard.

While you may know it as Silverwood during the rest of the year, once Spooky Season kicks in, we know it as "Scarywood" and there's a reason for it. The amusement park that typically isn't open late into the night comes ALIVE once the sun goes down--with NINE scare zones and FIVE haunted attractions all up and running in one of the best amusement parks of the Pacific Northwest.

One of the roller coasters that the park is most known for, the Timber Terror, actually operates BACKWARDS during Spooky Season--a thrill that only comes once a year!

Feel like getting freaky? Well, here's a peak at what goes on at Scarywood!

We should also mention that tickets, if you choose to make the drive up north, are limited and only available online so BUY THEM IN ADVANCE, HERE.

The drive up is only about 7-hours and 395 miles--a fun and easy family getaway, for sure!

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids The hottest kids' costumes this year will be based on movies and video games, so you'll be seeing these at your doorstep on Sunday, October 31. Now, to decide what kind of candy to pass out...